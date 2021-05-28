HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a death in Hartford that happened earlier this month.

Police said they arrested Jorge Rodriguez-Dones, 25, of Hartford.

He charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit for the death of 43-year-old Levar Jackson of West Hartford.

Police said they were called to St. Francis Hospital just before 8:40 p.m. on May 18 for a report of a gunshot victim who arrived there.

Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and at the time was in critical condition. He later succumbed to the injuries.

Police learned that the shooting happened on Albany Avenue.

Over the course of the investigation, they said they were able to identify Rodriguez-Dones as the suspect. An arrest warrant was granted.

Rodriguez-Dones was arrested on May 27 by U.S. marshals and Hartford officers.

He remains in custody on a $1.25 million bond.