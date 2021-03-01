WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A Meriden native has been confirmed as the next U.S. education secretary on Monday.
A confirmation vote on Dr. Miguel Cardona's nomination started around 5:30 p.m.
Cardona, Connecticut's current education commissioner, was nominated by President Joe Biden.
Students were making their way to class on Monday at Hanover Elementary School. Those are the same hallways Cardona was a principal.
Cardona's success is a proud moment, he's expected to be sworn in on Tuesday and then to mark the occasion, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is planning to visit Meriden.
Governor Ned Lamont released a statement saying, “This is an incredible moment for Connecticut, as someone who was educated in our public schools and went on to lead a successful teaching career in those very schools has been confirmed to be our nation’s top education advisor. I’m feeling bittersweet emotions today knowing that our administration is saying farewell to someone who has been a wonderful commissioner, but we’re also gaining ally on the national stage. Miguel, his family, the Meriden public school system, and everyone at the State Department of Education should feel immense pride today. This is a remarkable opportunity for Miguel, and I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Connecticut’s students as he transitions to this new role.”
For more statements from local leaders and lawmakers, click here.
Cardona will be sworn into on Tuesday.
