WASHINGTON (WFSB) – The country should be prepared to not immediately know who won the presidency, or any number of other races, for a number of days.
According to experts, the results might not be known for days.
They said the main reason would be mail-in voting. When the ballots arrive and how soon different states can start counting them are among the factors that make it more uncertain that the country will have a projected winner by Tuesday night.
"If the margin is close, like in any race to get to the finally tally it always takes time,” said Dan Thompson, UCLA assistant professor, political science.
Thompson said a record surge of mail-in votes triggered by the coronavirus pandemic could leave some states needing more time to count their ballots.
The rules for processing and counting mail-in votes vary from state to state and most begin processing ballots before Election Day.
When it comes to actually counting the ballots, at least 30 states legally can't begin until Election Day. That includes Pennsylvania where a handful of counties won’t begin counting until Nov. 4.
The way ballot counting works in Connecticut is different this year.
Gov. Ned Lamont recently signed a bill that allowed election officials as of last Friday to open the outer envelope used in absentee ballots to verify the legitimacy of the inner envelope to see if it is signed. Previously, that wasn’t done until Election Day. The inner envelope, which contains the voter’s actual ballot, still cannot be counted until Tuesday.
"Election administrators have been focused on this issue for many, many months and I think by in large they've been preparing for exactly these kinds of concerns,” Thompson said.
In some states, mail in ballots arriving after Election Day could also delay the results. The question of how late those ballots will be accepted has prompted several legal challenges this year. Just last week, the Supreme Court said absentee ballots in North Carolina can arrive up to nine days after Nov. 3. The decision came after the high court decided ballots won't be accepted in Wisconsin if they arrive after the polls close on Election Day. Those outcomes are part of a record-setting number of election-related lawsuits this year, with more than 300 filed in 46 states.
Experts believe the country likely see more legal challenges once the vote tallying begins.
