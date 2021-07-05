EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Women’s Soccer team is playing one of their last games before the Olympics in front of a packed Rentschler Field crowd on Monday evening.
Thousands were streaming in on Monday to watch the national soccer team take on Mexico.
It’s being dubbed the ‘send-off series,’ which are the final games before the Olympics.
“It’s cool because we only get to see them on TV, but seeing them in person is cooler,” said soccer fan Sadie Powers.
The next time fans will be able to watch stars like Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Alex Morgan will be on TV from the Tokyo Olympics.
The women are on an impressive 40-game winning streak entering Monday’s game, so there’s a lot of fanfare around tonight’s matchup.
On Thursday, they beat Mexico 4-0 at Rentschler, and fans are coming from near and far to see their favorites on the extended holiday weekend.
There’s also a vaccination clinic being held at Monday’s game.
