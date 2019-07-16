WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A u-turn opened in the vicinity of the Interstate-84 and Route 8 mixmaster construction project to help accommodate drivers during an exit closure.
According to project officials, the u-turn opened on Tuesday morning in Waterbury amid the closure of the exit 31 off-ramp from Route 8 north to I-84 east.
"Motorists looking to access I-84 eastbound from Route 8 northbound will take Exit 35, utilize the u-turn to proceed southbound on Route 8 and then take exit 31," officials posted to Facebook.
They also said that signs to alert drivers were posted along both sides of Route 8 and exit 35.
Further updates on the mixmaster rehab project can be found on its website here.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.