FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An Uber driver is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a young passenger, according to police.
Fairfield police said they arrested 31-year-old Dwaine Miller of Bridgeport on a third-degree sexual assault charge.
Police said the father of a juvenile victim reported to the department that his daughter received an Uber ride from Stonewall Lane in Fairfield.
During the ride, he said Miller made unwanted sexual contact with the female rider. The father also said Miller made overt sexual advances.
Police revealed that Miller is a convicted felon with numerous arrests, including robbery, assault and burglary.
He was arrested and given a court date of July 26 in Bridgeport.
Police said he was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.