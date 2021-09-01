DARIEN, Ct. (WFSB) - Shandaken Ford was charged with assault, breach of peace, and criminal mischief for attacking an Uber driver.
On Aug. 27, around 11:30 p.m., someone reported a break of peace outside a Tulip Tree home to the Darien Police.
When police arrived they learned that the Uber driver was a victim, and had minor injuries.
The suspect had fled on foot. Police were unable to find him even with help from the Westport Police K-9 unit.
An investigation showed that Ford punched the Uber driver, acted extremely aggressively toward them, and damaged the interior of the victims car.
Much of the incident was caught on tape.
Officer spent the night attempting to find Ford at his home, and reached out to family members, but they were not successful in finding him.
On Monday Aug. 30, officers were able to submit an arrest warrant affidavit, and it was granted by a judge on Aug. 31.
After the police contacted Ford's lawyer, Ford turned himself in.
He was processed for Assault 3rd Degree, Breach of Peace, and Criminal Mischief 2nd.
He was released on a $5,000.00 bond.
