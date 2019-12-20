(WFSB) - Garden Catering and french fries.
Those were Connecticut's take out venue and food of choice in 2019, according to Uber Eats.
It released a list on Friday of the top 10 restaurants and top 10 items ordered from all restaurants.
Here are the top 10 restaurants and their number of orders:
- Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019
- Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521
- Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194
- Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358
- Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950
- Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545
- Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451
- Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307
- The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700
- Frankie's Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345
Here are the top 10 items ordered:
- French Fries: 124,638 orders in 2019
- Poke Bowl: 26,307
- Pad Thai: 26,067
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 24,851
- Lomo Saltado: 20,751
- Mozzarella Sticks: 20,625
- Buffalo Wings: 16,967
- General Tso’s Chicken: 16,867
- Chicken Tenders: 16,334
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 15,050
Connecticut residents made nearly 7.3 million on Eats since the app launched in the state in Aug. 2016.
