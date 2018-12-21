NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Friday may be one one of the biggest travel days of the year and two popular services may be out of commission.
Rallies got under way at 6 a.m. around the state for drivers of Uber and Lyft.
They said they're not happy with what they're getting paid.
One of the rallies kicked off in New Haven.
Uber driver Guillermo Estrella showed Channel 3 the log of everything he spends money on, including gas, maintenance and repairs.
He said with recent changes the company made to the pay structure, it's barely enough to make a living.
“We are already losing so much money and driving so many hours with such a little money, so one day is not gonna make a lot of difference," Estrella said. "But we want to send a message."
The drivers said the point of the rallies happening on a busy Friday is to have everyone take notice.
The companies rebalanced their rate cards, increased the value on the amount of time the driver is driving and decreased the value on the distance they travel.
They insist earning should remain about the same.
Drivers, however, feel it will hit them in the wallet. Estrella said for him to drive from New Haven to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, it's almost not worth it.
“If you go far away, you get paid such a little, then when you got to come back to the destination because we live in town, you work for almost half the money," he said.
The rally in New Haven happened at Union Station. Elsewhere, they were at train stations in Hartford and Stamford as well as Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Passengers Channel 3 spoke with said they weren't sure where they stood on the issue.
A spokesperson for Lyft told Channel 3 that the company is committed to helping drivers succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.