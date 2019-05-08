WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Uber and Lyft drivers are organizing a strike on Wednesday to protest unfair practices taking place within Uber.
The strike is slated to take place between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Drivers said they will hold a protest outside the Uber headquarters in Stamford.
Supporters who cannot make the protest are encouraged to show their solidarity by not taking any customers in that window of time.
Channel 3 spoke with West Haven resident and Uber driver, Rosana Olan who said she enjoys her time behind the wheel but the work is not making ends meet.
“I love meeting new people I love talking to other people,” said Olan. “I have to put in too many hours to earn not even close what I use to make.”
Rosana told Channel 3 about a year she said she made around $800 a week, but due to shrinking payouts from Uber, she said she will fail to make a profit on some days.
“What I make for Uber or Lyft doesn’t even help me with my gas,” said Olan.
Rosana said she is especially angry because Uber is preparing to go ‘public,’ which means early investors stand to make millions, even billions, while many drivers feel underpaid and unappreciated.
“It’s very disappointing because they only think about them,” said Olan. “They really don’t care about drivers.”
Channel 3 spoke with Uber customer, Daniel Thomas, who said, although he may not understand all the issues, he said he supports the drivers over a massive corporation.
“I use it every time I go out somewhere when I don’t want to drive,” said Thomas. “I think that they do have a right to strike because they do make so much money and they’re not getting paid enough so I understand.
Rosana said Connecticut drivers want $1.50 a mile instead of the 65 cents they get right now. She said they also support a Connecticut bill that would guarantee drivers make at least 75% of any fare.
Uber responded to Channel 3’s inquiry about the raise, and said, “If this bill passed drivers would have to pay as much as $4500 a year more in insurance costs out of their own pockets, and it would make it significantly harder for people in CT to hail an Uber."
More on the strike can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.