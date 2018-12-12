HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Uber released their top 10 common ride destinations for the Hartford area.
The number one destinations for Hartford customers in 2018 was Walmart.
Number two on the list was the University of Hartford.
The list also included Trinity College and a local hospital.
To see the full list, click here.
