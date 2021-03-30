STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut said it is looking into incidents of hateful conduct and speech.
UConn said on Tuesday that the incidents involved anti-Semitic graffiti and offensive comments directed at members of the LGBTQ community, among others.
Further details about the incidents were not released.
"Our disappointment is matched only by our concern: Any such attack on students, faculty, or staff members is totally unacceptable and has no place at this university," said Tom Katsouleas, president, University of Connecticut. "We are taking these incidents very seriously, and any violations of the law or the Student Code of Conduct will be answered with disciplinary measures and law enforcement where appropriate."
Katsouleas said the incidents were not only formal violations of codes and statutes, they were directly counter to the spirit and purpose of education, and inimical to the life of a community of scholars and students.
In a message to the UConn community, he offered a number of resources to students aimed at strengthening community diversity.
"It is distressing to me that a letter like this one is necessary, but it is absolutely urgent for us to make clear to all of our students, faculty, and staff members that you are vital, valued members of the UConn community," Katsouleas said. "For those who feel distressed or uncertain in the face of incidents of abhorrent conduct, let us be as clear as we can: Hate has no place here. Together, we will overcome this, as we can overcome any challenge when we face it as a united university."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.