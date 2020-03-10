STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut has released a statement that they are preparing to move to an online-only class format due to COVID-19.
The university is strongly recommending student bring home all necessary academic materials such as textbooks, laptops, etc. during the spring break period.
Officials said they have not made the decision to move to online-only at this time, but it may come during the students’ spring break.
If the university moves to online classes, students may not be able to return to the residence halls.
UConn officials also said that faculty members are currently preparing to move to online-only classes and should get in the habit of bringing their laptops home every night.
A daily update will be sent to students and faculty regarding coronavirus-related messages.
UConn has already canceled out-of-state travel, but planned events and gatherings of more than 100 people can continue pas planned.
