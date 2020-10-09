STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic is forcing the University of Connecticut to make some adjustments this coming Spring semester.
School officials say that the first and last two weeks of the semester will be conducted in a remote capacity.
Students will also take their exams online, rather than in-person.
Officials noted that all students that are on campus at their Storrs and Stamford sites must go through the retesting process again prior to the start of the Spring semester.
The quarantine period will coincide with the two week remote learning period.
"We have reached the point where our community must make decisions about many aspects of the spring semester. Because we cannot know right now what the COVID-19 conditions will be in the spring, our best approach is to model our decisions for the next semester on what we have done for the fall," Carl Lejuez, executive Vice President for Academic Affairs said.
Spring break has also been moved to the week of April 11.
