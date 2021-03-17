STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Colleges and universities around the state are preparing for in-person graduation ceremonies, including the University of Connecticut.
A message was sent out to the UConn community on Wednesday, stating that the university is preparing for in-person commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2021 and 2020.
The in-person ceremonies will be held over a five-day period, May 8-12, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford
Additionally, a virtual commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will address the graduates in that virtual ceremony.
“The last year has been an extraordinary test of our character, and I am proud to say that together we showed the world what it means to be a UConn Husky: united in purpose, committed to one another, and looking toward the future,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in the letter on Wednesday.
