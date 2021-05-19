STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut announced an appointee to be the school's interim president.
The Board of Trustees voted on appointing Dr. Andy Agwunobi during a meeting that started at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The vote was unanimous, according to UConn.
Agwunobi is the CEO of UConn Health.
The meeting was done virtually.
Current UConn president Tom Katsouleas announced his retirement last week, which goes into effect on June 30.
A reason for Katsouleas decision was not made public.
"The board also granted [Agwunobi] authority to begin those duties immediately and work with current President Thomas Katsouleas on the transition, which becomes effective July 1," said Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson. "Agwunobi will remain in his position as CEO of UConn Health."
