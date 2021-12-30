STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn has announced that the first two weeks of the 2022 Spring semester will be online only, due to COVID-19.
Move-in for the Storrs and Stamford campuses will be moved back two weeks as well.
The university said they will soon announce that booster shots will be required for eligible students.
Students that have no choice and must move in earlier will be contacted by residential life with instructions on how to request approval for housing from January 15-29.
International students and all students with demonstrated housing insecurity will be approved.
Unvaccinated, exempted students are not eligible to return to university housing prior to January 29.
