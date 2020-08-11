STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut is asking out-of-state students who take online classes to remain off campus.
UConn president Tom Katsouleas published a letter on the topic Tuesday.
In it, Katsouleas said out-of-state students who are enrolled in only online courses are being asked to stay home and will not be permitted to live in university housing during the fall 2020 semester.
"In recent communications with the state Department of Public Health and our own infectious disease experts at UConn Health, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we need to further de-densify our campus residential spaces," Katsouleas said. "This is to both reduce the risk of illness and enable greater quarantine capability in the event it is needed, and we believe it gives us a design which, with everyone’s cooperation, allows UConn to not only open successfully but complete the semester as planned."
Katsouleas said the decision does not apply to students who have any in-person elements to their coursework and programs. It also doesn't apply to international students who rely on visas and would struggle with online learning due to time zones. Students already on campus are also safe.
"Affected students will be contacted directly later today by the Department of Residential Life," the president said. "Housing and dining fees already paid will be refunded and they will not be charged any cancellation fees."
Instructions regarding an appeal process for those students with unique circumstances who, for any number of reasons, cannot remain at home for the upcoming semester, will be made available.
All impacted students will remain eligible for spring 2021 housing provided the university is fully open.
"This was a very difficult and unwelcome decision to have to make," Katsouleas said. "In making a choice between the options available to us, we were guided by what would produce the greatest public health benefit and the least academic disruption."
Read more from Katsouleas here.
