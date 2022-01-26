NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Avelo Airlines and the University of Connecticut (UConn) announced their partnership.
Avelo will have will get premium ad space at UConn men and women’s basketball, hockey and baseball games which include digital graphics, promotional contests, signage, PA announcements and more.
They will also partner on local events through the 2021-2022 athletic season.
“We are thrilled to partner with an airline that has decided to invest in our great state,” UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said. “Avelo Airlines has already dedicated a significant amount of resources into Tweed Airport, which promises to create many jobs right here in Connecticut. I look forward to a long and impactful partnership with Avelo.”
UConn students, fans and alumni will be able to win Avelo tickets, receive exclusive promotional codes and more at all home men and women’s basketball games.
“We’re excited to continue strengthening our investment in the state of Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “UConn has a reputation of being elite, both in their athletic accomplishments and their academic endeavors. We look forward to cheering on The Huskies as we continue building awareness for the convenient and affordable air travel Avelo brings to the region.”
