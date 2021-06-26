(WFSB) - The death toll has risen to five in the partial collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida.
Rescue crews found another body in the debris earlier.
Eyewitness News is also learning a UConn student is among the survivors.
The Agueros are grateful to be alive.
To give you an idea of what they went through, their vacation condo is on the eleventh floor of the twelve-story building.
Justin Willis’ family narrowly managed to save their lives.
"I think we’re doing alright. You know, you’re just thankful to be here and see another day," Willis tells us.
They were just steps away from peril.
Their building violently shook like an earthquake at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, first responders yelling evacuation orders.
The family ran to the stairwell, going down eleven floors before more units crashed.
"When I opened that door and there was like half a wall surrounding, it looked like an open staircase now when it shouldn’t be. That’s when it hit me the rest of the building could be coming down," Albert Aguero said.
Willis is a student and pitcher for UConn.
The New Jersey family was on vacation when the tower partially collapsed and consider themselves one of the lucky ones as crews search for more survivors.
“We are actively applying our search and rescue techniques. We’re still aggressively using all of the tools that we have in regards to the sonar," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky stated.
At last check, the death toll is five, while the total of the unaccounted for is down to 156 after authorities identified three bodies.
The American Red Cross placed survivors in a hotel while rescue teams search for people in a rubble of concrete and mangled metal.
Willis’ family credits their survival to luck.
"Honestly, a lot of it was luck. With where our apartment was situated, it was just luck," Aguero added.
The family even managed to save an elderly woman while running for their lives.
They actually flew back home tonight.
