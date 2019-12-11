STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a 5-year plan to increase undergraduate tuition starting next year.
The plan will increase the tuition by more than $3,200 through the 2024-2025 school year.
Approved on Wednesday, the plan would increase the tuition by $608 for all students next fall. It would then increase by $625 in fall of 2021, by $642 in fall 2022, by $460 in fall 2023, and by fall 2024, it would increase another $679.
In-state tuition is currently $13,798, while out-of-state tuition is $36,466.
Under a previous tuition plan, which was adopted in 2015, in-state tuition increased at UConn by $950 for in-state students and $1,250 for out-of-state students.
