STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The UConn Board of Trustees has been meeting Wednesday morning, to outline plans for the fall semesters and budget cuts being made, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UConn President Tom Katsouleas recommended to the Board that students return in the fall, but it will be a "hybrid" between in-person and online.
UConn announces reopening plans for fall semester
He said they plan to create a bubble around the residential community by making sure they're COVID-free, and having them quarantine once they arrive on campus.
They'll also be slowly moving students in, in August.
Other precautions they're taking, include: reducing classroom capacity, having students and staff wear masks, and creating additional surge capacity.
Difficult decisions also had to be made about the budget, as Katsouleas said a $50 million shortfall is projected.
UConn announces manager furloughs, raise cancellations due to 'largest budget shortfall in history'
He announced UConn will no longer sponsor the following sports after the upcoming academic year: men's cross country, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, and women's rowing.
They will honor all current athletic scholarships for students who wish to continue working towards their degree at UConn.
