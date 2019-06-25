STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees is slated to meet on Wednesday to vote on UConn joining the Big East conference.
The meeting is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m., according to UConn Spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz, but the Board has other items to discuss prior to the vote, she said.
Reitz told Channel 3 that the Big East had asked UConn refrain from commenting on the agreement, but the Big East will schedule a separate announcement after the board has voted.
According to the Associated Press, the league's presidents voted Monday to extend an invitation to the UConn, which has been a member of the American Athletic Conference since the original Big East split up six years ago.
This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.
