Winter Storm Yoshi has caused schools in Connecticut to issue a warning to their students.
Colleges, including UConn, are opening their residence halls a day early to give students and parents a day to move in before the storm.
“We strongly discourage you from moving in Sunday, since forecasts predict the worst of the weather will occur that day,” said the Dean of Students in a press release.
Residence halls at the Storrs and Stamford campuses will open Saturday starting at 9 instead of Sunday. New students or students picking up keys for a new room assignment can go through the check-in process from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Classes for the Spring semester begin on Tuesday. UConn bus routes at the Storrs Campus will begin their regular routes that day.
Click here for closing and delays, and for the latest on Winter Storm Yoshi, click here.
