(WFSB) - A University of Connecticut School of Business professor won $2.5 million dollars this week in a fantasy football competition by using some of his data analytics knowledge and techniques he uses in the classroom.
Prof. David Bergman said he was as happy as he was shocked.
“I was pretty much floored,” Bergman said. “I didn’t quite believe it.”
Online fantasy football has become increasingly popular, especially during the pandemic.
Bergman won a DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports World Championship last weekend.
Participants selected nine NFL players for their lineup and tried to outscore their opponents’ picks.
Bergman said part of his success involved selecting some players that were not typical tournament favorites.
“So that’s the thing. The really popular players and the ones that are doing really well, almost everyone is going to try to pick them and put them in their lineup,” he explained. “But if you can find someone who is maybe replacing someone, like a backup, suppose there is a starting player and that person is injured, people might not know about the backup. But that backup is now going to see a bunch of field time, right? So, it’s really a great person to kind of think about putting in your lineup.”
“The only way that you can really rise to the top of the competition is by having people that other people don’t have,” Bergman said.
Now the question becomes whether his success will translate to the classroom.
“I’ve gotten a lot of emails from a lot of students asking about classes that I might be offering in the future,” Bergman said.
Strategic concepts Bergman uses in the classroom were applied to football and put him in a field position all the way to the bank.
“We will definitely max out our college kids’ funds, that’s for sure and probably go on some vacations I suppose,” Bergman said. “And otherwise try to give more to the community.”
Bergman said fantasy football of course is involves a bit of luck. In this case, being a lifelong football fan and a math junkie certainly had its perks and was literally a game changer.
