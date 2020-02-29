STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Amid worldwide coronavirus outbreaks, the University of Connecticut has cancelled travel to study abroad programs in Italy, according to a school spokesperson.
The university said institutional travel to Italy has been cancelled, and UConn is working to have 88 students return to the U.S. as soon as possible.
On Friday, UConn cancelled all travel to China and South Korea, as the virus has killed over 2,800 people globally.
According to CBS, there have been more than 83,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a letter sent to students and parents on Saturday morning, the university said no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state of Connecticut or at UConn.
300 UConn students are actively participating in overseas programs in 29 nations, according to a spokesperson.
