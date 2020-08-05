EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that it canceled all 2020-2021 competition for its football team.
The school's athletics department said the decision was made base off safety guidance.
“After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we’ve decided that we will not compete on the gridiron this season,” said David Benedict, director of athletics. “The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.”
Members of the team will remain enrolled in classes, either virtually or in person, as full-time students at UConn, the school said. The team members will also retain access to facilities and support services in accordance with NCAA rules, ensuring that student-athletes remain on track academically and developmentally.
While the Huskies began spring practice on Feb. 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule, the opportunities to condition and train as a team have been limited in recent months. The team has been on campus since early July with zero student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.
“We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being,” said head coach Randy Edsall. “Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season.”
This season’s games against Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi were taken off the schedule by those schools’ respective conferences and uncertainty surrounded the contests against North Carolina and Virginia.
“The necessary measures needed to mitigate risk of football student-athletes contracting the coronavirus are not conducive to delivering an optimal experience for our team,” Benedict said. “Ultimately, the student-athletes would rather preserve their year of eligibility with an eye to competing under more typical circumstances during the 2021 season.”
The school planned a news conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.