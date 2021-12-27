UConn generic
(WFSB) – The BIG EAST Conference announced the Connecticut at Xavier game Tuesday is canceled.

This comes after a UConn game against Marquette was canceled.

According to a press release from the BIG EAST, the game has been canceled due to COVID concerns. 

UConn officials say head coach Dan Hurley tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation at home. 

They say announcements about future events will be made in the following days.

