(WFSB) – The BIG EAST Conference announced the Connecticut at Xavier game Tuesday is canceled.
This comes after a UConn game against Marquette was canceled.
According to a press release from the BIG EAST, the game has been canceled due to COVID concerns.
UConn officials say head coach Dan Hurley tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in isolation at home.
They say announcements about future events will be made in the following days.
