STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn announced on Thursday that due to Sunday’s impending storm, they are rescheduling move-in dates for the Storrs and Stamford campuses.
The residence halls at Storrs and Stamford will open starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday rather than waiting until Sunday.
The school is strongly discouraging students from moving into their dorms on Sunday due to the ice and snow moving into the state.
If students can’t move into a dorm on Saturday, the school is advising students to move in on Monday instead.
A winter storm watch has been posted for the entire state from late Saturday night until late Sunday night.
The Early Warning Forecast team can’t rule out a foot or more of snow to parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice.
This could result in power outages in the state.
There also could just be heavy rain throughout the state.
