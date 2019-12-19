FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- According to the University of Connecticut, women’s basketball Coach Geno Auriemma had successful diverticulitis surgery.
Auriemma underwent a procedure to alleviate symptoms on Wednesday, the university said.
"The minimally-invasive procedure was performed by Dr. David W. McFadden, chair of the Department of Surgery at UConn Health and Dr. Eric Girard," said Pat McKenna, associate director for athletic communications, UConn. "The Hall of Fame coach is in good spirits and is resting comfortably."
Auriemma is expected to remain at UConn John Dempsey Hospital for the next two to three days, then will recuperate at home.
Associate head coach Chris Dailey will assume head coaching responsibilities in Auriemma’s absence.
The Huskies defeated DePaul 84-74 on Monday and improved to 9-0 on the season.
UConn is back in action on Dec. 22 when the team squares-off against Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame Showcase.
