STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut is mourning the loss of one of its students.
UConn officials said student Tianyin Shang, of Shanghai, China, was found in a shallow part of Mirror Lake by UConn police on Monday.
Officials said she was taken to Windham Hospital where she died.
“She is deeply missed, and many are struggling to understand her death. During the course of the next few days, we will remember, we will grieve and we will seek to cherish her contributions to our lives,” UConn officials said in a letter to the school community.
The letter also said Tianyin, known as "Skyine" to her friends, was proud of her Chinese heritage and excelled in math.
She also “was a friend to many in her residential community, and a rising star on the UConn Western Equestrian Team,” the letter said.
The university is also reminding students about the resources available when it comes to managing grief and loss, which can be found here.
