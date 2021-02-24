STORRS, CT (WFSB) – While many colleges and universities are seeing a decline in student enrollment, the University of Connecticut has a record number of applicants for the fall of 2021 freshman class.
For the first time ever, more than 38,000 people applies.
Due to the financial stress of the pandemic, UConn’s Board of Trustees is considering scaling back a planned tuition hike.
The plan had been to raise tuition $625, which is more than 4 percent over the current tuition.
The new plan is to raise it $312 or a 2.2 percent increase.
Some trustees made it clear the cut is not a done deal.
“It is a zero-sum game looking after our students and managing our financial resources, and I think that balance is obvious and there is no right or wrong answer,” said Dan Toscano, Chair of the Board of Trustees.
There was no vote on the tuition change on Wednesday.
The Board of Trustees will meet again on March 24.
