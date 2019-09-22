FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) --
A doctor and a nurse from the University of Connecticut volunteered their medical expertise in the Bahamas following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.
More than two weeks after hurricane Dorian crippled the Bahamas, at least 50 people are dead, and more than 13,000 people are still missing.
As residents try to rebuild, they’re getting help from volunteers in all fields across the world, even in Connecticut.
Amannda Ramsdell, a Registered Nurse at UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington described the destruction in the Bahamas as heartbreaking.
“It’s complete devastation,” said Ramsdell.
“To see what Mother Nature can do in that time to structures, to houses, to trees, to people, it’s very overwhelming.
Dr. Natalie Moore, an Emergency Physician also at UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington joined Ramsdell in the International Medical Corps, a non-profit group, aimed at helping those following events like Hurricane Dorian.
Dr. Moore said when a hurricane like Dorian hits, the power goes out, and a lot of medical issues arise.
“People who need to be on oxygen or a CPAP machine, or anything like that or have insulin stored in the fridge, any sort of medications refrigerated was just impossible,” said Dr. Moore.
“We saw a lot of muscle strains from moving furniture, trying to clean their houses out. Cuts, lacerations, and those kinds of things,” said Dr. Moore.
Dr. Moore and Ramsdell work together in the Emergency Department UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. After just about two weeks in the Bahamas, the pair recalls what they saw.
“I mean I’ve seen it before in St. John and St. Croix for Hurricane Irma and Maria and every time it just takes your breath away because your heart just pours out for these people who’ve lost everything,” said Dr. Moore.
They started off by going door-to-door in communities hit hardest by the storm.
“We gave out at least 100 tetanus shots because people weren’t up to date and they were working on their homes and we saw a lot of puncture wounds from stepping on nails,” said Dr. Moore.
Ramsdell said there are a lot of difficult and unexpected aspects to this service work.
“The smells as you walked by certain homes or certain large collapsed structures, were just overwhelming. It’s a smell that you’ll never forget,” said Ramsdell.
Volunteers established a service clinic, as well. Both Dr. Moore and Ramsdell said the stories they hear from patients are devasting.
“I mean, one gentleman said that he sat in a mango tree for 36 hours while waiting out the storm,” said Dr. Moore.
For the two service-drive providers, they said their experiences put a lot of things into perspective when they return home.
“I feel that at times here, we take things for granted and going and being able to help and give my time and my support,” said Ramsdell,
“It’s the least I can do for those who have lost everything.”
To support the International Medical Corps through donations, click here.
