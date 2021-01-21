STORRS, CT (WFSB) – A University of Connecticut employee has been charged with stalking and harassing two UConn employees.
On Thursday, the State Department of Justice announced 55-year-old Tammi Zavickas was arrested and charged with second-degree stalking and second-degree harassment.
Zavickas is a 14-year employee of the University of Connecticut police Department.
According to the arrest warrant, an investigation showed that for about one year, Zavickas and her husband, UConn Police Officer Peter Zavickas, were active participants in the harassing and stalking of two other University of Connecticut Division of Public Safety employees.
The husband and wife are accused of monitoring the two other employees, photographing them, and following them in their personal car. They are also accused of sending disparaging letters about the victims to uninvolved parties and to one of the victim’s residence.
The investigation showed that between September 30, 2019 and October 21, 2020, Tammi was in the car with Peter on a number of occasions when they are alleged to have driven to the Storrs campus and followed and photographed the victims.
The Department of Justice also said Tammi participated in the creation of the disparaging letters.
Peter had been previously arrested on November 10, 2020 and was charged with two counts of electronic stalking, second-degree stalking, third-degree computer crime, second-degree harassment, and fifth-degree computer crime.
“This has been a thorough investigation,” State’s Attorney Gedansky said. “It revealed that there was another party who assisted Officer Zavickas, and that happened to be his wife, a civilian employee of the University of Connecticut.”
Tammi was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Tolland Superior Court on Feb. 3.
Both Tammi and Peter have been placed on administrative leave.
