STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut said employees at the Storrs and regional campuses, as well as those who work at UConn Health in Farmington, will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi notified the University community on Tuesday of the new requirement.

Back in June, the university said all students would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

As of Wednesday, the university said 96 percent of incoming residential Storrs students are fully or partially vaccinated. They said 92 percent of Stamford residential students are fully or partially vaccinated.

Employees must show evidence of vaccination by Oct. 15, or request and receive an exemption or deferral, which would require them to be tested weekly.

UConn has about 9,800 full- and part-time employees. About 5,100 at the Storrs and regional campuses (Hartford, Stamford, Avery Point, Waterbury) and about 4,700 at UConn Health.

Classes begin Aug. 30.