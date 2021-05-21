STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The head coach of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team will stick around for at least another four years.
Coach Geno Auriemma's contract was extended through April 2025, UConn athletic director David Benedict announced on Friday.
Benedict said the extension is retroactive from April 2020 and can be extended for two additional one-year periods, if both sides agree.
According to UConn, Auriemma will receive a base salary of $600,000 per year and additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations of $2.2 million for the 2020-21 season, which increases by $100,000 each year through the term of the contract.
"I would like to thank David Benedict and the University of Connecticut leadership for their continued commitment to me and the women's basketball program," Auriemma said. "UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years. I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics, is exciting."
"Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years," Benedict said. "The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I'm thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future."
