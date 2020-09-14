STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Coronavirus has changed a lot of things on college campuses.
A big challenge is cracking down on large gatherings.
The university is focused on preventing parties and large gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This has been a problem on many college campuses.
“There has been campus police around. I’ve seen them shutting down parties and things like that, outdoor gatherings and things like that, but everyone is trying to work through this entire period as best they can,” said Nick Greco, a UConn student.
Nick Greco says students like to hang out, but these days that's too hard to do.
All of the sporting events have been canceled and there are new rules in the dorms.
"Right now, we have a restriction on one guest at a time, so that's what we have been told so far," said Danielle Livingston, a UConn student.
"No matter how innocent a card game may be or having a few friends in your room may be, we know that's how we are getting sick, so it's important to be messaging that to the community," said Elanor Daugherty, UConn Dean of Students.
UConn's Dean of Students says it's a big adjustment, but realizes it's not easy for students to be stuck in their rooms.
"We are starting pushing out activities that are not traditional for UConn. We are a big school with big events and now we are doing s'mores and campfires and small gatherings together as a community," Daugherty said.
Dining has also changed. There are a few tables in the student union, but it's mostly take out. UConn has set up tents all over campus where students can eat.
UConn has had 122 positive coronavirus cases since class started and the students who have tested positive were quarantined and have recovered.
"It's not the best for everybody, but it has to be done because some people can get it and not show signs and pass it to somebody else and you don't want to be one of those who pass it to somebody else," said Joshua Morgan, a UConn student.
UConn is learning from some smaller schools on how students can still have a good time on campus even though many things have been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.