STORRS, CT (WFSB) - UConn football could potentially find itself in a new conference.
It's not a guarantee, but team officials say UConn Athletic Director David Benedict has had discussions with the Conference USA officials about joining their conference.
"Characterizing these interactions as negotiations is an overstatement. I will always do what I think is in the best interest of UConn and I am open to having conversations with anyone in an effort to position us for long-term success," Benedict said.
UConn has been an independent football program since 2020 and was most recently a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), a division that consists of SMU, Cincinnati, Houston, South Florida, among others.
While the AAC hasn't been particularly known for its football prowess for quite some time, Cincinnati is looking to change that narrative, having cracked the top five in the Associated Press's national poll in consecutive weeks.
However, they too appear to be seeking to leave the AAC, according to reports from ESPN.
Notre Dame, BYU, and Army are some of the other notable college football programs that have moved on from their respective conferences and gone the independent route.
Right now, Conference USA consists of fourteen college football teams. As of October 30, the conference only has one team that's nationally ranked, the roadrunners of UTSA.
