EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It is the first home football game for UConn in almost two years.
They cancelled last season, because of COVID, focusing instead on the weight room, getting bigger, stronger, and faster.
UConn fans got to see what that looks like on the field.
They didn’t see any of it displayed in the season opener at Fresno State, where they were shut out, but this week is like a do over, fans excited with the hope a new season brings.
Rick Skilenka has been coming to Rentschler Field for the last twelve years, same spot every game, four hours before kickoff, where his group settles in for a day full of UConn football.
Today's excitement is tempered by tragedy in Afghanistan, where thirteen Marines were killed by a suicide bomber.
One former Marine honored them with a game day display of thirteen red, white, and blue beer cans.
UConn fans are not optimistic about this year.
The Main family has been coming to UConn football games since they were played at Memorial Stadium.
They remember the program's best years when Randy Edsall led them to a conference title and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.
They think those days are long over, unless UConn finds someone else to lead the program.
