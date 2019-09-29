STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut has announced kickoff has been adjusted for Saturday's football game against USF over Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) concerns.
The October 5 game in East Hartford that was originally slated for 7 p.m. kickoff will now start at 12 p.m.
The University says they adjusted the start time after receiving guidance on EEE from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
Schools and communities around the state have been adjusting start times for games over EEE concerns. This past Friday, Friday Night Football became "Friday Afternoon Football" for many schools.
Officials say EEE has impacted 21 towns across the state. DPH has not reported EEE in East Hartford. To see which ones, click here.
"Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff and the public to this illness," said UConn President Thomas Katsouleas.
For more information on the kickoff change, click here.
