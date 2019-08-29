EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There may be a question mark surrounding the future of the University of Connecticut football program, but its current season kicks off on Thursday night.
The Huskies take on the Wagner Seahawks at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 7 p.m.
Fans can expect different tailgating rules this season.
Hard alcohol, kegs and large containers are now banned.
Students are also not allowed to stand in or on top of truck beds.
Finally, students must enter the stadium 30 minutes before kickoff or else they'll be kicked out.
Failing to abide by the new rules will result in students losing their tailgating area, officials said.
As for the team's future, UConn recently accepted an invitation to join the Big East Conference.
The Big East does not have football.
UConn's current conference, the American Athletic Conference, said UConn will not play in it when the school leaves in 2020.
However, the school said it decided that a [Football Bowl Subdivision] independent status is the best course of action for the football program and will proceed to construct a football schedule for the 2020 season and beyond.
