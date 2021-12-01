MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A University of Connecticut graduate student who was using a crosswalk died after being struck by a driver in Mansfield on Tuesday night.
State police identified the victim as 28-year-old Nhuong Nguyen of Mansfield.
The incident happened at the intersection of South Eagleville Road and Eastwood Road just before 5:10 p.m.
The intersection was closed to drivers at the time for the investigation.
#BREAKINGEastwood Road in Mansfield is shut down after person was struck by a car earlier tonight. Story: https://t.co/kXY0mw3KZH@WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/VyLdegEVQd— Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) November 30, 2021
According to state police, Nhuong was walking in the crosswalk on South Eagleville Road when he was hit by the driver.
Nhuong and the driver were both hospitalized for injuries.
Troopers said Nhuong, however, was later pronounced dead at Windham Hospital.
The driver suffered only minor injuries.
UConn released a statement following the news of Nhuong's death.
The UConn community is deeply saddened to learn that one of its students, Nhuong Nguyen, died Tuesday night from injuries he received a result of a collision near campus in which he was a pedestrian.
Nhuong was a talented researcher who was pursuing his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering in the UConn School of Engineering. The University has been in contact with his family in Vietnam and will reach out to his friends, classmates, and faculty colleagues to offer support.
We send our sincere condolences to all who have been affected by this tragic incident and join Nhuong’s family and friends in grieving his passing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200, extension 8029.
