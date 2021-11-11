STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut announced its next head football coach.
Jim Mora, who has 31 years of coaching experience between stints with UCLA and the NFL, is set to become the program's 32nd head coach.
The 59-year-old Mora officially takes the reigns from outgoing head coach Randy Edsall on Nov. 28.
"Getting to know Jim Mora over the last several days has been a terrific experience," said UConn athletics director David Benedict. "Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity, and he possesses the experience and the energy to lead our football program back to success. Jim is excited and undaunted by this challenge, and we both know that this program has great potential. I'm certain that, under Coach Mora's leadership, UConn football will once again realize that potential."
Welcome to UConn, Coach Mora!
Mora and UConn agreed to a five-year deal through the 2026 season, and he will earn $1.5MM during his first year. The agreement also included the opportunity for Mora to earn an additional $200,000 annually in performance incentives.
"I am impressed by Coach Mora's tremendous wealth of experience and achievement professionally and in intercollegiate football," said UConn's interim president Andrew Agwunobi. "He is a true coach on- and off-the-field, and that degree of dedication will greatly benefit our student-athletes in his charge. I enthusiastically join UConn Nation in welcoming him to Storrs and look forward to his leadership of our program in the years ahead."
UConn said Mora has 10 years of head coaching experience, including six as the head coach of UCLA where he accumulated a 46-30 overall record and a 29-24 mark in PAC-12 play. Mora led the Bruins to the 2012 Pac-12 South Championship and won the 2013 Sun Bowl and 2014 Alamo Bowl. The Bruins were ranked as high as No. 7 nationally during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to become the head football coach at the University of Connecticut," Mora said. "UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation. This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes on the team and am eager to get to work!"
Under Mora, 30 Bruins were selected in the NFL Draft, including at least one first rounder in every year except one. The 30 NFL Draft selections were the most of any Pac-12 program during that time.
