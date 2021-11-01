FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut has been at the forefront of research and securing the grants to fund it, according to the governor's office.
Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont highlighted UConn Health's recent successes.
A news conference happened just before 10:30 a.m. at UConn Health in Farmington.
Lamont was joined by Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn interim president and CEO of UConn Health, Michelle Williams, associate vice president of research for UConn, Dr. George Kuchel, director of the UConn Center on Aging and the new Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center at UConn, and Dr. Leslie Loew, UConn Board of Trustees professor.
