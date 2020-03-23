HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - These are unsettling times, but there are plenty of sources of optimism if you look closely enough.
Here’s one for you. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the UConn Health Farmington location will offer a drive up testing center.
There are a few rules you have to follow to take advantage.
First and foremost, you must make an appointment first, and you have to bring a valid order for testing from your doctor
Also, bring your license and make sure your vehicle has windows that roll all the way down and it has to be lower than eight feet in height, so you can’t borrow your dad’s monster truck.
Once you are in in your car, you can also drive over to People’s United Bank.
They are accepting customers today, but you need to have an appointment.
Also, we have more good news to tell you about in Hartford.
Starting Monday morning, the school district is doubling the number of locations students can pick up free meals and chromebooks for e-learning.
