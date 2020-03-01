FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A doctor at the UConn Health Emergency Department answered some questions people have on the coronavirus.
If a patient walks in to the UConn Health Medical Center, the emergency department says it's ready.
"People who are under suspicion will be in a negative pressure room, the staff wears their personal protective equipment. The plans are in place."
Dr. Alise Frallicciardi is the medical director of the UConn Health Emergency Department. She says despite growing concern, right now there is no need for the public to freak out.
"There’s no need to panic. It seems to be mild symptoms in the majority of people who get it. There is a seriousness in people with pre-existing medical conditions," she said.
We asked if age factors in to who contracts the disease: "In the numbers that came out of China were that children did not seem to be impacted by the disease nearly as heavily as we saw in the elderly populations or the populations with preexisting medical conditions."
And while Dr. Frallicciardi isn't a veterinarian, we asked if there's anything pet owners should do to keep in mind.
"The good news is that pets don't go to large, crowded places, they keep themselves clean in their own way so no, I wouldn’t do anything different with your pets. Just normal, general pet hygiene," she said.
At this point, it doesn't seem as though weather impacts where the coronavirus spreads to.
When comparing COVID-19 to other coronaviruses, this recent strain seems to cause a less severe infection but has a more contagious rate.
"It was much easier to contain from what I understand SARS and MERS because the people who had it, had symptoms," Dr. Frallicciardi said. "In this scenario, many people who may carry the virus, may not actually have symptoms."
Health experts say the best thing you can do to stay safe is wash your hands and follow regular hygiene habits.
It's also a good idea to not touch your face, because that's how you transmit the virus from a surface to yourself.
