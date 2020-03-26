FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A doctor at UConn Health has been arrested after intentionally coughing on other medical employees.
UConn Police said Dr. Cory Edgar, a UConn Health physician, intentionally coughed on two other medical employees at the health center in close proximity.
Officials said the witnesses and medical workers believed Edgar was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns.
Edgar is an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UConn Health.
He was issued a misdemeanor breach of peace summons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.