FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut National Guard heads to UConn Health in Farmington this morning.
Military members will set up hospital beds for additional space to treat COVID-19 patients.
Guardsmen get here at 8:00 to start setting up and transforming this space into a functioning version of a hospital.
The airmen and soldiers are the muscle during this time as we prepare for a potential a surge in COVID-19 patients.
The Connecticut National Guard has several missions, including protecting the homeland and people in our community.
Members are answering the call to provide equipment for beds where medical staff can care for COVID-19 patients.
The latest numbers show more than 12,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 500 have died.
UConn Health in Farmington is the among a handful of facilities serving as overflow space for hospitals.
The National Guard will assemble a total of 243 beds here.
In a statement, the CEO of UConn Health expressed gratitude with the assistance to prepare for the worst case scenario.
This is capacity they hope they won’t need, but he emphasized it is important to be prepared.
Four other surge capacity hospitals are already available across our state, including at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford where set up started on more than 600 beds over the weekend.
State officials are monitoring the impact today’s weather will have.
Governor Lamont tweeted:
"In preparation for the strong winds that are anticipated to impact the state on Monday afternoon, CT National Guard is planning to send teams to each of the recently deployed mobile field hospitals to monitor the situation and protect their stability."
Teams will monitor the situation and be there in case of any outages or other issues.
