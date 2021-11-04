FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Children between the ages of 5 and 11 have started to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

More sites opened across the state for the younger population to get vaccinated, including one at UConn Health in Farmington on Thursday morning.

It was UConn Health’s first vaccine clinic for the age group.

Shots went into arms starting at 7:30 a.m.

Parents needed to call ahead to make an appointment.

According to UConn Health, about 50 children received the Pfizer vaccine.

Nicholas, a 10-year-old who was among the first kids to be vaccinated at the clinic, said it was a moment for which he'd been waiting.

"I like being immune to viruses and being able to have a low percentage that I catch it," he said.

Nicholas said that having the added layer of security meant that he and his family would be able to do things the pandemic made more challenging.

"[Such as] being able to travel across the country and stuff," he said.

Dr. Angela Hart, an internal medicine physician at UConn Health, said she and her 7-year-old daughter were just as excited.

"Well I couldn’t sleep last night because I was so excited, just like when I got my first vaccine," Hart said.

Hart worked on the COVID floor during the height of the pandemic.

"That meant time away from [my children], which was not normal from my previous position, so they understand why I had to be away from them and they understand why this is important for them to do," she explained.

UConn Health said it was working with about 600 vials of the child-sized Pfizer doses.

"The vaccine process since last December, it’s just exciting news," said Joanne Boucher, director of ambulatory operation, UConn Health. "We’re moving in the right direction, now hitting the next population of the children to help get them more involved with their sports and regular activities."

After more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, and disrupted education, health officials and parents hailed shots for kids ages 5 to 11 as a major breakthrough.

"We’ve been super excited, waiting for the first possible moment that we can get them vaccinated," said Christian Sager, a father.

“We saw in the testing where they tested 3,000 children that got the vaccine and it was 91 percent protective against getting COVID in this age group, which is wonderful for any vaccine,” said Dr. Jody Terranova, UConn School of Medicine.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine cleared final hurdles on Tuesday, and that night shots started going into arms of the younger population.

"The vaccine that we are giving for COVID works very similar to other vaccines where it’s really activating your immune system to mount a response to recognize that virus when it invaded your body and create antibodies that will attack it so that it can’t replicate and infect you or your child," Terranova said.

The federal government promised enough vaccine supply to protect the nation’s 28 million kids in the age group.

Connecticut has about 277,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Children in the state can get vaccinated at sites like UConn Health, their pediatrician’s office, pharmacies, school-based clinics and local health departments.

"We talked all about how the vaccine works last night, why it’s so important and then we decided we would be able to earn a doughnut this morning, something we don’t have on a Thursday very often right," Sager said.

While some parents rushed to book appointments for their kids, others were still hesitant.

“It really comes down to what is their specific question or concern and how can we best give you the information that you need to really address that and feel like you can make the best choice for your child,” Terranova said.

UConn expects to vaccinated another 50 children on Friday.

Parents can call UConn Health’s vaccine scheduling line to make an appointment. The number is 860-679-5589. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Another pediatric-only vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday.

In addition, UConn Health said it is partnering with the West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District to have pediatric aged patients 5 to 11 come to the UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion for vaccination on two days with their parent or guardian. These days are Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, it is working with the Tolland school system to visit one of its elementary schools on Nov. 15 to meet the health district’s vaccination needs for it 5 to 11 year olds with their parent/guardian.

Meanwhile, scientists are testing the vaccine now on children under the age of 5.