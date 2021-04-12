WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – UConn Health is holding a vaccine clinic for West Hartford students who are 16 and older.
The clinics will be held on April 21 and April 24 and are only open to West Hartford Public School students.
Registration opened on April 10 and will close at noon on April 13.
The clinic is by appointment only and walk-ins will not be permitted.
Students who are 16 and 17 years old will need to be accompanied by a guardian who is authorized to sign a “consent to treat” form. Students are asked to bring a form of identification.
The clinic is located at the UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion in Farmington.
To register, click here.
